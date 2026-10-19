Norfolk Public Schools hears concerns ahead of voting on latest round of consolidations, closures

As Norfolk Public Schools prepares to close four schools in June, community members asked the division to lay out a clear plan and more support for staff.

School Board members held a public hearing at its October meeting to discuss closing Granby, Tarrallton, Lindenwood and P.B. Young elementaries. The hearing came after meetings at each school.

Ghent School was set to close at the end of the school year, but that is no longer part of this phase.

The board heard comments from several people who want more details about when teachers would be expected to move schools and what help they would get.

“I also recognize that consolidation may be part of a long-term solution, but responsible leadership is not measured by how quickly difficult decisions are made,” teacher Tyrone Weems told the board. “It is measured by how well those decisions are planned, communicated and carried out.”

Keisha Whitfield, a Northside Middle teacher and member of the Education Association of Norfolk, said educators needed a district transition plan that included how to document additional hours worked when educators moved, a moving schedule and separate time for planning versus preparing their new classroom.

To make room for new students, some at Monroe and Taylor elementaries would be rezoned. Teacher and parent Katie Whitestone asked board members to more clearly communicate with those impacted families.

“I support the need for change. I am here for the long haul and only want to see everything improve,” Whitestone said. “I am simply asking that we carry it out with direct communication for our families and meaningful practical support for our educators.”

At some members’ request, the board is expected to discuss the changes at its November workshop before voting on final closures in December.

“We've had these presentations and community meetings, and you know we've been listening to feedback,” member Tanya Bhasin said. “It's important that we have ample time to discuss, review, evaluate the feedback, make any changes that we might have that we might agree on.”

The board did not discuss Phase III, but its agenda materials included proposed rezoning boundaries for Chesterfield Elementary, the only school set to close in June 2028 under the existing plan.

Chesterfield’s 300 students would be rezoned to Ingleside Elementary. That would cause a waterfall of changes. Ingleside would send some students to Coleman Place and Lake Taylor elementaries. Coleman Place would send its students to Richard Bowling Elementary.

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