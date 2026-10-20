Fall foliage on display via vintage train rides this weekend

As the Shenandoah Valley welcomes fall, the Virginia Scenic Railway offers visitors a memorable way to take in the autumn foliage. From short excursions to full-day adventures, the railway’s “Autumn Special” rides invite passengers to experience the Valley’s beauty from vintage train cars. WMRA’s Olivia DeWan reports.

[train tracks clattering]

As the Valley trades green leaves for shades of red and gold, the Virginia Scenic Railway’s Autumn Special offers a unique way to experience the fall foliage. Steve Powell, president of the railway, calls it the best way to experience the season.

STEVE POWELL: When you’re on the railroad, you hear sounds of the train going by, you hear sounds of the whistle, you hear the movement of the cars. But also, your views as you're going down, you see things from a whole new perspective.

The Autumn Special train is powered by vintage diesel engines. Its "Dome Car," featuring expansive windows for panoramic views, was once owned by country music legend Merle Haggard.

With tickets available online for its final weekend, the Autumn Special departs Goshen’s custom-built Victoria Station daily this Thursday through Sunday.

POWELL: With the changing of the leaves and the mountains of Virginia, I mean, you can’t beat it. Everybody loves fall when it comes along, and this is just kind of a staple that people want to come out and see leaves. … Skyline Drive is a beautiful drive with lots and lots of cars, but here, you got the scenery to yourself. You’re not worrying about where to go and how to get there. You just get on and enjoy the ride.

As the Autumn Special comes to a close, the railway is preparing to welcome winter magic with the “Santa Express,” transforming the train into a festive wonderland.

Tickets for the Autumn Special are still available, although some excursions have sold out or now have a waitlist.