After federal cuts, Spanberger mounts health insurance enrollment push with new state subsidies

Gov. Abigail Spanberger, other state officials and community leaders rallied at Gethsemane Community Church in Norfolk to tout efforts to decrease health insurance costs ahead of the start of the state exchange’s open enrollment period.

After federal subsidies expired earlier this year, monthly premiums for health insurance rose and 70,000 Virginians dropped their insurance through the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange.

Virginia’s General Assembly responded with a $150 million health insurance affordability fund meant to subsidize healthcare coverage for many of those who lost coverage.

Under the Virginia Premium Savings program, monthly premiums could be reduced by up to 70% for eligible households. Single residents earning $22,025 to $39,900 annually and families of four with incomes between $45,540 and $82,500 qualify. Officials said 45% of Virginians who lost coverage in 2026 fall within these income brackets.

The monthly savings will average out to $65 to $90 per person, officials said.

Keven Patchett, the Exchange’s executive director, noted there are no extra forms to fill out for the program and savings can reach as high as $360 per month depending on household size and income. Up to 200,000 Virginians could be eligible under the criteria, including 55% of current marketplace enrollees in Norfolk.

“You don’t need health insurance until you do. And when you need it, you need it,” Spanberger told the crowd at Gethsemane Wednesday. She asked residents to tell friends, family and neighbors to compare 2027 plans and see whether they qualify, noting that tens of thousands of Virginians could even qualify for a zero-dollar monthly premium.

Spanberger also criticized federal cuts to healthcare and food security programs.

“That does not help our communities. That does not help people, and frankly, that does not help our economy,” she said.

Marvin Figueroa, Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources, recalled his family’s reliance on Medicaid and food stamps while his mother worked as a home health aide.

“My mother’s hard work did not mean we never needed help, and needing help did not mean she was doing something wrong,” Figueroa said.

Gaylene Kanoyton is the first vice-chair for organizing for the Democratic Party of Virginia, as well as the founder of Celebrate Healthcare, an organization that she said aims to educate residents on the Affordable Care Act and increase enrollment among the uninsured.

Kanoyton recalled going directly into churches and community centers since 2013 to convince residents that healthcare reform could work for them.

“Preventative care is key to saving lives. Health equity starts with action, and every person in this room represents a piece of that action,” she said.

Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 29. Virginians can compare plans at marketplace.virginia.gov or get free enrollment assistance by calling 888-687-1501.