Virginia Beach could start building Rudee Park in 2027

Construction of Rudee Park could begin in late fall next year, and city officials believe a conservancy is the best way to operate it.

On Tuesday, City Council heard an update on the $50 million Oceanfront project, which will transform a key piece of resort real estate.

Final design is due in late February. After a bid process, construction could begin in fall and is expected to last two years, according to Chad Morris, the city’s acting chief facilities officer.

The city hopes fundraising could bring in $8 to $10 million, lowering the city’s costs. A campaign is expected to start in spring, including a pledge period for donors of up to five years. Naming opportunities and pursuing possible national sponsors are in the works.

A conservancy would have a different mission than only fundraising to support the park. A model discussed Tuesday could see a nonprofit established to operate, staff the park and collect revenue from things such as concessions, programs and sponsorships.

Such a conservancy would be a first for the city, according to Parks & Recreation Director Michael Kirschman.

He told council the city hopes to pursue a model similar to Bryant Park in New York , and it may be established next year. The city would still own the land.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilmember Jennifer Rouse asked whether the city would have ongoing responsibilities such as maintenance.

Kirschman said a conservancy would cover normal maintenance through revenue generated by the park, though major repairs might be another matter.

“It is the intention right now that the conservancy will be 100% self-sufficient once the park is fully up and running and operational and is making money,” he said.

Kirschman compared the model to outsourcing to a company, though, in this case, it would be a nonprofit.

“We’re going to have to come to council for funding to probably seed the conservancy before it can stand on its own,” City Manager Patrick Duhaney said during the meeting. “And also council is probably going to have to approve us to move in that direction, as well.”

In a statement, the city said a conservancy is in early-stage development and council may handle approvals for it through the budget process. The budget could include a position “to manage the philanthropic campaign, establish a conservancy board of directors and develop policies.”