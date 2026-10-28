Virginia Beach School Board gets some answers, raises more questions about city cross-country trail

The Virginia Beach School Board again discussed helping the city fund a cross-country trail within the city’s Interfacility Traffic Area, or ITA, at its Tuesday meeting.

The trail is estimated to cost $6 million to design and build. The Virginia Beach City Council has dedicated half the funding and is asking the school board for the other half.

It would be built to collegiate competition standards and could be used by the public, VBCPS and colleges. There are about 300 VBCPS students in high school cross-country programs.

“Having such a world-class amenity can be a great benefit to the city, the schools, the community and many stakeholders,” Virginia Beach Assistant City Manager Jason Stroud told the board.

But members seemed split on how to use the money: Should they agree to help the city and build goodwill, or redirect it to its own capital needs or another project?

The money is part of $5.8 million that was added to the “school reserve special revenue fund” in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. Every year, the board creates a budget that the city council approves. As part of the revenue-sharing formula between the two, excess or deficit in revenue is “shored up” at the end of the fiscal year.

The board originally wanted to use the money to beef up its health insurance fund . That request was denied unless that fund is depleted, Superintendent Donald Robertson previously told the board.

Instead, staff recommended at the Sept. 22 board meeting using $2.8 million for a new human resources system. The remaining – at the request of Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney – could be used for the cross-country trail.

Several board members initially seemed hesitant to approve the plan and asked for more information from the city.

Stroud and Chad Morris, the city's acting chief facilities officer, told the board the idea for the trail came from “community and stakeholder feedback” and a recommendation in an economic impact analysis.

If the school board helped fund the trail, the city would fund the trail's maintenance. VBCPS could use the trail at no cost, and the city would coordinate scheduling. That promise does not appear to hold up if the board does not help with early funding.

The board would not receive any cost-sharing in fees collected by the city. But Stroud said, “After full development and integration into the competition circuit, the course could help bring thousands of visitors to Virginia Beach annually.”

VBCPS receives a portion of revenue collected from sales and other tourism taxes.

“I love this for our students. I love this for the community. I always look for an ROI, and I see it here,” board member Kim Melnyk said. “This is a win for me.”

Some board members and teachers who spoke during public comment raised concerns about whether the $3 million should be directed toward school projects.

“If you ask any educator in any school – teacher, bus driver, T.A., substitute, admin., custodian, librarians – they will tell you there are plenty of other ways that we can improve our schools and our students' successful outcomes if we keep that money here with our schools and students,” said teacher Lee Hicks.

Robertson said he would put together a memo for the board to consider other ways to use the money. He said it could be “100 pages long,” but he would focus on a few top priorities.

In addition to the 2024-2025 funding, the board is considering how to use more than $45 million in excess funding from last fiscal year. Staff proposed using about $27.2 million for the Princess Anne High replacement, $16 million for next year’s capital improvement plan and another $2 million for the new payroll system.

The board will vote on the proposals at its Nov. 10 meeting. It’ll be presented to City Council on Nov. 24, a public hearing will be held Dec. 1 and the city will vote on Dec. 8.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools is a member of the Hampton Roads Educational Telecommunications Association, which holds WHRO’s license.

