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Wilderness first aid course taught by Sierra Club next weekend

WMRA | By Olivia DeWan
Published October 29, 2026 at 2:11 PM EDT
The "Wilderness First Aid" certification course gives participants hands-on experience with lifesaving skills, preparing them to respond to emergencies in the great outdoors.
Sierra Club
/
WMRA
The "Wilderness First Aid" certification course gives participants hands-on experience with lifesaving skills, preparing them to respond to emergencies in the great outdoors.

The Sierra Club is preparing adventurers of all kinds to safely explore the Shenandoah Valley through their “Wilderness First Aid” certification course. WMRA’s Olivia DeWan reports.

[sound of rushing water]

The Sierra Club wants to help those who brave the Shenandoah Valley’s rugged mountains and rushing rivers be prepared to handle medical situations in remote areas where doctors and ambulances struggle to reach. Their Wilderness First Aid certification course, to be held on November 7, at the Ivy Creek Natural Area in Charlottesville, teaches adventurers first aid skills that could potentially save lives. Mateo Rosefsky, a Wilderness EMT and organizer of the course, emphasized the importance of preparation.

MATEO ROSEFSKY: We wish to empower everyone with the knowledge and muscle memory of how to provide first aid anywhere or any time professional help is not immediately available.

The course includes classroom presentations and hands-on scenarios. It prepares students to stabilize patients and treat sprains, fractures and other injuries. Participants can register for the course through Sierra Club’s website.

ROSEFSKY: I hope that they come away with a comfort level that enables them to make deeper exploration into the wilderness.

Learning to stabilize a patient is a core component of the course.
Sierra Club
/
WMRA
Learning to stabilize a patient is a core component of the course.

Rosefsky said that wilderness first aid skills can be lifesaving not only in remote areas, but also on the rural back roads of the Shenandoah Valley, where emergency medical personnel may have difficulty reaching people quickly.

ROSEFSKY: We just hope that many more people get trained. Everybody who graduates from the course is now a “safety bubble.” Wherever you are, people don’t realize it, but all those people around you are now much safer.

When help is miles away and cell service is nowhere to be found, the course prepares participants to step in when every second counts.
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Olivia DeWan
Olivia DeWan is a journalist and writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications including The Harrisonburg Citizen, Bridgewater Magazine, and, most recently, Business & Finance Magazine in Dublin, Ireland. She is passionate about human-centered storytelling and exploring the ways writing and audio can connect people to the communities and stories around them.
See stories by Olivia DeWan