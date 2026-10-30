Electoral board says no to feds, civil rights groups who wanted to monitor Virginia Beach voting

The electoral board won’t allow neutral observers into polling locations on Election Day after the federal government asked to monitor voting here.

The unanimous decision on Friday followed a request by the Department of Justice to observe voting at some sites on Tuesday, when an election that will help determine the balance of political power in Congress will be decided.

The board’s decision also applies to civil rights organizations that wanted to send observers to those locations, too. The groups want to keep an eye on DOJ amid concerns about federal resources being used to intimidate voters, especially people of color.

Nanette Miller, chairperson of the electoral board, stressed that it would apply to both requests during the meeting. Three speakers during the meeting were concerned about DOJ monitoring, and people applauded the decision.

Miller told reporters it was meant to be equitable and prioritize the election process in Virginia Beach, which the issue was complicating.

“We’re not allowing one organization and not another,” she said.

Bernita Richardson, secretary of the NAACP’s Virginia Beach branch, said she hadn’t wanted civil rights organizations excluded but was glad DOJ wouldn’t be in polling locations.

“It has been an ongoing concern, even before we got to this point, that may be a ploy that could be used to intimidate people and keep them from going out to vote,” she said.

DOJ’s push to send 1,000 observers to locations around the U.S. has raised concerns among those who see it as a political move by a Republican administration to chill voting during a midterm election that may flip Congress from red to blue.

Tim Mellett, deputy chief of DOJ’s voting section, informed Virginia Beach election officials on Oct. 21 that the department planned to send monitors to ensure compliance with federal voting rights statutes.

“They do not intrude or interfere in any way in the voting process,” he wrote.

The decision by the board does not apply to observers from political parties, who often observe voting. It also doesn't apply to city workers who might observe processes as part of their duties.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

