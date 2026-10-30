Winchester volunteers whisk seniors around with trishaw rides

Cycling Without Age is an international organization founded in Denmark. The Winchester chapter gives bike rides to residents of a local retirement community. WMRA’s Ayse Pirge hitched a ride on the three-wheeled rickshaw called a trishaw.

The trishaw’s electric motor kicks in to help the pilot – the person pedaling the three-wheeled contraption. On a recent October day, Steve Policastro, the founder of the local chapter of Cycling Without Age, gave me a tour on the trishaw that they use in partnership with Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, a retirement community in Winchester. The community bought the trishaw in May.

Ayse Pirge / WMRA L to r, Joan, Amber (both seated), Teresa, Steve, Susan and Joanne.

STEVE POLICASTRO: I saw a video about Cycling Without Age back in 2023. And at that point in time, I just said, "I have to do this. I don’t know how I’m gonna make it happen, but I want to have a chapter in Winchester."

Policastro says the idea behind Cycling Without Age is sharing the bicycle experience with people who can’t ride bikes anymore.

POLICASTRO: I love to ride my bike, and I know how happy it makes me. And I thought, if I can give other people bike rides, who can’t ride their bikes anymore, and it makes them happy, that’s even better, right?

After meeting someone who lived at Westminster-Canterbury, Policastro talked with the CEO, Gloria “Jeannie” Shiley, who had recently come back from an aging conference and had heard about Cycling Without Age there.

POLICASTRO: So, Jeannie wanted to get a trishaw, and I had volunteers who could pilot the trishaw.

Teresa Barton, the Wellness Manager at Westminster-Canterbury, says they received very positive feedback.

TERESA BARTON: Everyone has enjoyed it very much.

Joan Bronson is a frequent rider in the trishaw.

JOAN BRONSON: Well, I enjoy it… They’re very relaxing.

Joanne Leonardis is one of the pilots with Cycling Without Age.

JOANNE LEONARDIS: I see people relax, I see them just enjoy being out in the fresh air… Everyone always comments about the sun on their face. And it just… feels good.

The goal of the Winchester chapter of Cycling Without Age is to buy their own trishaw, which will allow them to expand their ride offerings.

Policastro says that they’ve raised about 40% of their goal of $25,000 to cover the cost. They’re also considering applying for local grants, and hope to receive local business sponsorships too.

In the meantime, the weekly rides will continue – at least while the weather holds out before it gets too cold.