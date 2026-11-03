Hampton Roads voters mostly reject 1% school construction tax

Voters in Hampton Roads jurisdictions largely rejected a sales tax designed to fund school construction and renovation projects.

The 1% sales tax referendum passed in Middlesex County. It failed in Isle of Wight, Mathews and York counties and Portsmouth.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, results were not complete for Norfolk or Newport News.

The state estimates Middlesex could generate about $1.5 million annually.

Before putting the referendum on the ballot, cities and counties had to weigh several factors, including how voters feel about the economy. For most, they have low confidence, Old Dominion University Economics Department Chair Bob McNab previously told WHRO.

“It's very clear that Virginians and Americans as a whole are dissatisfied about the state of the economy, and affordability is not just a political question,” he said. “It's a question that many families are struggling with today.”

Norfolk voter Bob Oberosler said on Election Day he felt taxes were already too high.

“There’s some things they can do locally for the schools to consolidate expenses,” he said. “I wasn’t ready to agree on raising taxes for that.”

Across the state, 47 jurisdictions asked voters to approve a 1% sales tax for school construction and renovation projects. The tax applies to items such as clothing and restaurant purchases, but not groceries or other essential items.

The state legislature previously allowed some cities and counties to levy the tax. In June, the General Assembly expanded it statewide, with voter approval.

Interested jurisdictions had about a month to get the referendum on the November ballot.

The push for greater school capital funding follows a 2022 report that more than half the state’s schools are more than 50 years old.

Virginia invested about $1.3 billion in capital improvement, according to a 2025 report from the 21st Century School Fund. But to keep up, the state should invest about $2.6 billion more annually, the report found.

Here’s how Hampton Roads voted:



Isle of Wight County : 55% yes, 45% no; referendum fails

: 55% yes, 45% no; referendum fails Mathews County : 48% yes, 52% no; referendum fails

: 48% yes, 52% no; referendum fails Middlesex County : 51% yes, 49% no; referendum passes

: 51% yes, 49% no; referendum passes Portsmouth : 36% yes, 64% no; referendum fails

: 36% yes, 64% no; referendum fails York County: 39% yes, 61% no; referendum fails

Reporter Katherine Hafner contributed to this report.

The school divisions included in this story are members of the Hampton Roads Educational Telecommunications Association, which holds WHRO’s license.

