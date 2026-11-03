Here’s who won local elections around Hampton Roads

Southeastern Virginia residents have selected new representatives to serve on governing boards and in top jobs across the region.

Turnout appeared strong Tuesday as steady streams of voters cast ballots, such as Bob Oberosler at the East Ocean View Community Center in Norfolk.

He was drawn to the polls by a mix of national, state and local issues, including the proposed 1% sales tax increase to fund school construction.

“I wasn’t ready to agree on raising taxes for that,” Oberosler said. “A couple of the constitutional provisions, I had a pretty strong view on those. And then I think it’s important to vote in any federal election.”

Krystol Greene voted at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach and said top of mind was “the price of everything.”

“You can’t complain and not do anything about it,” Greene said. “It’s time for our voice to be heard.”

Ahead of the election, the Department of Justice had requested access to send observers inside Virginia Beach polling places, and civil rights groups did the same in response.

The city’s Electoral Board denied the requests . But federal monitors still showed up outside some polling places, as legally allowed, according to state election officials.

See a full roundup below of local election results as reported by the Virginia Department of Elections, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. Results are considered unofficial until certified on Dec. 7.