Luria declares victory in 2nd Congressional District, taking back seat she lost in 2022

Democrat Elaine Luria has declared victory in the 2nd Congressional District.

In a statement Tuesday night, Luria said voters have said loud and clear that they're ready for a change.

"We’re ready for leaders who actually show up and listen to the people of our community. We’re ready for leaders who put the people of Hampton Roads first and who aren’t afraid to stand up to Donald Trump when he is hurting Virginia. And we’re ready for leaders who want to solve problems not start wars," she said in a campaign statement.

As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Luria's lead was holding at about 5%, or roughly 14,000 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Luria, a Navy veteran who held the 2nd District seat once before, will return to Congress after beating incumbent Jen Kiggans. The Republican, also a Navy vet, unseated Luria in 2022.

Kiggans had not conceded the race as of Tuesday night.

"The votes are still being counted, and democracy deserves the opportunity to count every single ballot. But there's one thing I know for certain: my commitment to the people of Virginia will never depend on the outcome of an election," she told a crowd at her election night party around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Her campaign shut down the event shortly after.

Virginia's 2nd District, which stretches from the Eastern Shore to Southampton County and includes all of Virginia Beach, is often regarded as one of the most competitive districts in the country and a bellwether for national political trends. Polling and predictions ahead of Election Day were showing Luria with the edge in a tight race.

The race was Virginia's most expensive congressional contest this year, with the campaigns spending a combined $13 million. Outside groups spent $20 million on TV ads alone in the district.

Democrats hammered Kiggins in the months leading up to the election for how tightly her votes in Congress hewed toward President Donald Trump's agenda. A poll from Christopher Newport University's Wason Center found only a third of likely 2nd District voters held a favorable view of the president.

Photo by John-Henry Doucette Republican Incumbent Jen Kiggans said "democracy deserves the opportunity to count every single ballot" shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Her campaign shut down its election night party soon after.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana visited Virginia Beach twice to stump with Kiggans, including in a last minute push the evening before Election Day — an indication of how close party leaders expected the result to be.

Before the race was called, Gov. Abigail Spanberger sang Luria's praises at an election night event in Virginia Beach.

"I cannot wait for us to know Elaine Luria is again walking the halls of Congress," she told the crowd.

Spanberger and Luria were both elected to Congress in 2018 and worked shoulder to shoulder as freshman lawmakers.

Reporters Toby Cox and Steve Walsh contributed to this story.