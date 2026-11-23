Beatriz Balderas pointed to a pile of food waste.

“This was a pepper at some point, and then we have the compostable material, compostable plastics,” said Balderas, the farm manager at the nonprofit Drishti Compost in Virginia Beach.

In just a few more weeks, those materials will be unrecognizable. She stuck her hand in one of the older compost piles, scooping some up and letting it sift through her fingers.

“You cannot tell there were apple cores in there, or there were weeds in there, or whatever else,” she said. “This one is looking a lot more like soil.”

A banana peel in the landfill rots and produces methane – a greenhouse gas linked to climate change – as it breaks down. That’s what happens to about 365 million pounds of food every day in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimated that more food was sent to landfills than any other material in residential trash in 2018. The agency also reported that greenhouse gas emissions from food waste are equal to that of more than 50 million gas-powered cars .

Composting can cut those emissions and give food scraps another life by turning them into nutrient-rich fertilizer.

Some residents and businesses in the area already compost food scraps. Ishiah White, owner of Prosperity Kitchen and Pantry, said the restaurant and bakery has been composting food waste for eight years. Every week, they fill up one to two 30-gallon buckets that a local farmer picks up to add to his compost pile, she said.

“It's just second nature to have a scrap bin on the table and throw your compost in there. It's no different than tossing it in the trash can, so I don't think it costs us anything,” she said. “Mainly because we have people that come to pick it up. If I had to be solely responsible for delivering it out to Pungo once a week, that's a 30-minute drive both ways, then it starts being like, ‘I don't know that this is really worth it.’”

Local composting groups in Hampton Roads say a lack of infrastructure prevents composting from becoming a widespread alternative — and local regulations prevent them from building it.

Limbo

Drishti Compost started in 2021, leasing an acre of land from a farming family in Pungo. That lease is ending and they have to move by the end of the year.

Balderas said she hopes the composting education nonprofit can find 20 to 50 acres of agricultural land they can lease for at least 10 years with the option to buy. This has been difficult – not only because land is expensive but also because zoning requirements limit where they can go.

“It has to be zoned for industrial land,” Balderas said. “It cannot be farmland. It cannot be super close to residential areas. It needs to be 200 feet above the water table.”

Photo by Toby Cox Beatriz Balderas said Drishti Compost scaled back compost operations because of the upcoming move. But the education nonprofit was still able to grow produce, like sweet potatoes.

The goal is to remain close to farmland to compost, grow crops and sell produce all in the same place to demonstrate what a “closed-loop food system” looks like, Balderas said. But that’s not likely without an exemption from the city of Virginia Beach.

If a use isn’t listed in the city’s zoning code, it isn’t allowed — unless it’s “substantially similar” to one of the listed uses, said Hannah Sabo, the city’s zoning administrator.

“Within our zoning ordinance, a composting plant or a composting facility is not listed,” Sabo said. “But the most substantially similar thing that we have in our zoning ordinance is a solid waste management facility.”

A future zoning ordinance in progress may differentiate a composting operation from a landfill, but it would take a few years, she said.

Kristi Rines, the city of Virginia Beach’s recycling coordinator, said composting often comes up in conversations with residents. And there’s a need for it.

Just last year, the city collected 22,000 tons of yard waste from people’s curbs. That’s a lot of grass clippings and leaves, Rines said, but it would require investment in robust infrastructure to process it all.

“Once there's a composting program in place where people bring material to us, or we collect it, that sets the expectation of service,” she said, noting the city wouldn’t want to set something up that it might not be able to sustain.

Balderas said Drishti Compost has talked with the city about using a section of the landfill, which is already permitted for waste management, but the talks haven’t gone further than that.

Rines said she’s not aware of those specific conversations but noted partnering with a private organization would be a big decision. Officials would have to consider who would manage the volume, what happens if residents don’t compost properly, what kind of materials it would compost — yard waste, food scraps or a combination, and where all that compost would go.

“The inflow isn't the problem; it's the outflow,” she said. “What do you do with all that compost once it's been processed?”

A new path

Cameron Kania started Tidewater Compost in 2023 as a service to pick up food waste from homes and businesses. But the nearest permitted composting facility is over an hour away in Waverly, which eats up time, money and fuel.

“It’s kind of a logistical nightmare,” Kania said.

Photo by Toby Cox Cameron Kania and his dog Penny stand where Tidewater Compost will turn food scraps into compost once the operation gets the greenlight from the city then the state.

He’s been trying to get permits to compost food scraps on two acres of his family’s farmland in Chesapeake for years. But the city’s requirements – which don’t distinguish even a small-scale composting operation from a landfill — are difficult to clear.

“The City reviews commercial composting facilities and landfills in a similar manner, as they both involve the receiving and managing of waste materials and share many operational characteristics,” wrote Joseph Gardner, Chesapeake’s zoning operations administrator for development and permits, in an email.

Kania and the city have made compromises in the last few years. He added a 6-foot fence surrounding the operation to his site plan, and the city reduced the number of shrubs and trees he has to plant as a vegetative buffer. But Kania’s request to reduce setback distance requirements is still up in the air.

Kania pointed to homes in the distance.

“This neighbor here to the west is 800 feet away from us,” he said. “This neighbor here is 600 feet, and then the neighbors to the back are 1,400 feet.”

Those distances meet Virginia’s Department of Environment Quality requirement of 200 feet, but not Chesapeake’s required 1,500 feet, he said.

“The goal of staff is to thoroughly review proposals for concerns related to site compatibility, public safety, and any potential impacts on surrounding properties while balancing the economic opportunities that the facility can create,” Gardner wrote.

Kania noted Chesapeake’s planning commission and city council will likely review his request in December.

“We're keeping our fingers crossed,” he said.

