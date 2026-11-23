In a solemn gathering last week, Hampton Roads honored those who died by anti-trans violence and discrimination.

About 100 people gathered at New Life Metropolitan Community Church in Norfolk to mourn the 273 people who died worldwide last year.

“We gather because lives mattered. We gather because names deserve to be spoken,” emcee Anjeni’ Moore said. “We gather because stories deserve to be told. And we gather because silence has never been an acceptable response to violence.”

Three candles in the colors of the trans flag – blue, white and pink – were lit to represent hope, resilience and remembrance. Attendees said aloud the name of a transgender person in their lives who has died by violence. Flowers were placed by the pictures of 28 transgender people who died in the U.S. as their names were read.

The night wasn’t only about mourning. It was also for sharing joy and perseverance. Attendees were invited to sign a Pride flag and read encouraging messages from members of the Youth Matters Group at the LGBT Life Center.

1 of 4 — IMG_7503.jpg People hold up small electric candles during a Transgender Day of Remembrance and Resilience event, which honors transgender people who died in the U.S. as a result of anti-trans violence and discrimination, at New Life Metropolitan Community Church in Norfolk on Nov. 20, 2026.

Photo by Ashley White 2 of 4 — IMG_7510.jpg Speakers at the Hampton Roads Transgender Day of Remembrance and Resilience event, which honors transgender people who died in the U.S. as a result of anti-trans violence and discrimination, stand on the stage at New Life Metropolitan Community Church in Norfolk on Nov. 20, 2026. From left to right: New Life MCC Pastor Rev. Mark Byrd; Transgender Assistance Program of Virginia Board Member Abby Heffernan; Transgender services Program Manager at LGBT Life Center Anjeni' Moore; Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ETSI Health Clinic; spoken word artist Imajyn Carter; and digital creator and Palauan diaspora and the LGBTQ+ advocate Ezra Osa.



Photo by Ashley White 3 of 4 — 261123_Trans day of rememberance 2026 Encouraging messages from members of the Youth Matters Group at the LGBT Life Center are written on stars and sit on a table at a Transgender Day of Remembrance and Resilience event, which honors transgender people who died in the U.S. as a result of anti-trans violence and discrimination, at New Life Metropolitan Community Church in Norfolk on Nov. 20, 2026.

Photo by Ashley White 4 of 4 — 261123_Trans Remembrance Day 2026 Candles representing hope, resillence and rememberance float in a water bowl at a Hampton Roads Transgender Day of Remembrance and Resilience event, which honors transgender people who died in the U.S. as a result of anti-trans violence and discrimination, stand on the stage at New Life Metropolitan Community Church in Norfolk on Nov. 20, 2026.

Photo by Ashley White

Speakers shared their experiences and work helping the LGBTQ+ community access resources and increase visibility.

Hampton Roads has recognized Transgender Day of Remembrance and Resilience for 22 years and was the first community in the state to do so, Moore said.

Moore hopes that one day there won’t be a need to gather and remember those who died by anti-trans violence or discrimination. Until then, she said the LGBTQ+ community will continue to advocate for equity.

“We'll be here showing up for each other,” she said. “Not just on days like this, but in the morning when we wake up, we're showing up for each other. When we speak in the streets, we're showing up for each other. When we're going to our restaurants, going about our daily lives, we are showing up for each other.”