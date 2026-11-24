Wallops Island on the Eastern Shore is where Virginia shoots for the stars.

The six-square-mile island in Accomack County is home to NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport and other space, technology and national security organizations.

Though the state’s aerospace industry is concentrated on and around Wallops Island, a new Old Dominion University report shows that it benefits the wider Commonwealth.

The study area – called the Wallops Island Aerospace Cluster – included Accomack County, Northampton County and the Maryland counties of Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester, where the flow of “people, goods, and services between Wallops Island and its surrounding communities” takes place, according to the report.

ODU researchers found that between 2019 and 2025, this cluster generated billions of dollars in economic activity and added more than 21,000 jobs to Virginia’s economy.

“Even the most conservative estimates suggest that for every $1 that is appropriated to the Virginia Spaceport Authority, at least $2 is generated in economic activity,” said ODU economics professor Bob McNab, who co-authored the report. He noted that the study only counted funding coming from the state’s General Assembly.

Roosevelt Mercer Jr., the CEO and executive director of the Virginia Spaceport Authority, said in a press release the study shows the state’s investment in the space industry is paying off.

“The Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport is more than a launch facility,” he said. “It is a strategic economic asset that supports high-paying jobs, attracts business, strengthens Virginia’s aerospace industry, and generates measurable returns for Virginia taxpayers.”

The results suggest a bright future ahead.

That Wallops Island is an existing launch facility may work to its benefit in the future as other facilities, such as along Florida’s so-called Space Coast, become crowded, McNab said. But to solidify its place in that future, the state needs to continue investing in infrastructure on and around Wallops.

That includes building “housing stock and public infrastructure, and sewage, sanitation, and education, to not only attract the workforce to the Wallops (Island) Aerospace Cluster, but to retain them as well,” he said.

McNab noted there’s also an opportunity to improve connections between Wallops Island and the advanced manufacturing industry in Hampton Roads, which would benefit both regions.