Intelligence Specialist Jamian Silva of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been in school at Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex for over a year. It’s his first assignment out of bootcamp.

“This is going to be my second Thanksgiving away from home, and last year it was tough,” he said. “I would say because it was my first Thanksgiving away from home without any family by my side. But I feel like the community within the Navy has made it better.”

Roughly half the Navy is made up of young, unaccompanied sailors. There are at least 8,000 of these sailors in Hampton Roads. Like Silva, they often work through Thanksgiving, unless they have enough leave to travel home.

“I was here for Thanksgiving last year as well. We kind of just got amongst each other as friends and ate and just enjoyed one another by just being there for each other,” Silva said.

This week the chapel on Dam Neck hosted a “Thanksgiving Away from Home” for roughly 300 sailors and Marines.

“Something that people need to know about sailors around this time: we're still at work,” said Religious Program Specialist Idia Boyd, who is on staff at the chapel. “We're still having to go through the process, and having an event like this, it just makes it so much easier.”

There is a great deal of separation anxiety among young sailors, she said.

“I think you take it one step at a time. It doesn't get easy. However, with the group of people that you're around, like sailors and Marines, they're able to come here and just interact with one another, and just have camaraderie. And that's really what's the most important thing,” Boyd said.