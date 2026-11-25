A Ghent congregation, often unable to accommodate receptions, support groups, and recitals because of space limitations, has purchased a 7,105-square-foot Queen Anne mansion across the street from the church for $1.2 million.

Christ & St. Luke’s Episcopal Church completed the purchase of 801 Stockley Gardens on November 6, after first announcing its intent in late October. Church officials said the money came entirely from donors who gave to a capital campaign. None of the church’s operating funds or annual pledges were used, and leaders said donors approved the plan.

The brick mansion was built in 1915 on nearly half an acre at the corner of Raleigh Avenue for Henry Henke, a German immigrant who founded the Houston-based grocery chain Henke & Pillot. It was most recently owned by Patrick and Chelsea Pettitt, who bought the home in 2023 for $1 million, but never lived in it. At a November 15 meeting, the Rev. Noah Van Niel informed parishioners the church had recently received the keys, though the home was not yet ready for public tours.

Photo by Brian Saunders Christ & St. Luke’s Episcopal Church plans to use the home's main-floor rooms for receptions, small groups and parish gatherings.



Space needs were the primary motivation for the purchase, church leaders reiterated in an email to WHRO. A slideshow during the Nov. 15 presentation indicated the church has had to decline numerous reception requests, community support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous, and several recitals that could not be accommodated with the space it currently has.

In an email to WHRO, the church noted it is considering a variety of uses, including funeral and post-concert receptions, wedding rehearsal dinners, youth and formation groups, Bible studies, and diocesan gatherings.

“We have been looking to expand our opportunities for mission and ministry as a church, and we felt like this property gave us opportunities to do that,” Van Niel told WHRO.

The vacant property was listed in late September, and the church’s offer prevailed over those from competing buyers.

“It meant we had to move quickly, especially for a church which isn’t used to being in the real estate market,” Van Niel said.

Photo by Brian Saunders Stained-glass windows and dark wood wainscoting line a curved staircase landing inside 801 Stockley Gardens. Christ & St. Luke’s Episcopal Church bought the 7,105-square-foot home for $1.2 million to host programs and community groups it currently turns away for lack of space.

The mansion will be a part of a larger campus expansion plan. At the November 15 meeting, Van Niel and representatives from Work Program Architects explained that the church plans to unite three properties into one cohesive campus.

Under the plan, the existing sanctuary, parish house and Lloyd Hall will remain the center for worship, concerts, choir and pastoral offices, while some multipurpose rooms will become set-aside space for children’s ministry.

A new three-story building is planned at the corner of Boissevain Avenue and Stockley Gardens, just across from the mansion. This facility will become the church’s main administrative hub. Plans include a welcome center, a café open to the public, meeting rooms, staff offices, and a great hall on the second floor with room for 200 people and a commercial kitchen. That space will let the church bring its winter shelter indoors. Architects hope to finish the building plans by June 2027, start construction in September, and complete the project by late fall 2028.

Van Niel said acquiring 801 Stockley Gardens eases the burden on the new building to serve all functions. The mansion will be dedicated to more personal gatherings, making use of its enclosed porch, secure garden, and upper-floor rooms.

“A house like this should be a gift to its street, not a burden on it,” a spokesperson for the church said in an email, adding that it hopes to open the space beyond its own membership.

Church leaders said their immediate priority is to “listen to the house” and address basic safety and maintenance needs, while gathering input from members and neighbors.

“We have some ideas, but we are not presenting anything concrete yet because we want to hear from the congregation,” Van Niel said. “We want to be in conversation with the neighborhood.”

The church expects the property will eventually receive tax-exempt status, though not automatically. Leadership will apply to Norfolk’s real estate assessor, and the house will remain on the city's tax rolls until the exemption is approved and officials confirm it is being used for qualifying ministry purposes.

Photo by Brian Saunders The rear exterior and backyard of 801 Stockley Gardens



Although inspections confirmed the building is structurally sound, the porch needs reinforcement and the house also requires updated systems, upgraded accessibility, and cosmetic repairs. The pending capital campaign will finance these restorations, and Van Niel indicated that historic tax credits may offset a significant portion of the costs, as they did in a previous church renovation.

Van Niel said discussions with the city are underway ahead of an expected historic review. To ease parking demands, the church is also in late-stage talks to lease up to 26 spaces from a nearby United Methodist Church.

The church has not released renovation cost estimates or an opening timeline for the house.