Virginia is pretty good at helping higher education students get internships and use their degrees in the job market, a national survey states.

The State Opportunity Index, released last month by nonprofit Strada Education Foundation, measures five values to help states improve education-to-career outcomes. Virginia was among the top states for giving students a clear picture of what comes after graduation and connecting them with internships and co-ops.

The index also noted areas of improvement, such as providing better access to coaching that can help students with career goals and affordability, which is a nationwide issue.

William & Mary student Connor DeWall said he felt the college excelled at coaching. He completed a bachelor’s in archaeology and is pursuing a graduate degree at the school.

“They ask what you’re passionate about before they ask what career you want,” he said. “Instead of saying, ‘Here are the career opportunities,’ the first questions William & Mary asks are ‘Where are you from? What’s your experiences? What are you passionate about?”

The college, DeWall said, also works to ensure students have experiences outside of the classroom to help them become successful. .

It’s one of the efforts the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, or SCHEV, has focused on recently, said Executive Director Scott Fleming. Durable skills, such as collaboration and initiative, are what employers want, in addition to post-secondary credentials.

“Part of the work-integrated learning experience, the internship experience, is helping ensure that you take your academic knowledge,” Fleming said, “ and you marry it with that practical learning experience in the form of an internship.”

SCHEV has been helping higher education institutions make those connections, said Alisha Bazemore, the agency’s assistant director of innovative work-based learning initiatives.

Some of that has been through grants and creative approaches, too, such as micro-internships and a “teamship,” where students receive a project-based opportunity with a company.

“We're lucky that Virginia has been really invested in this work, right from the institutions to workforce partners,” she said. “We have this common goal regarding ensuring that we're creating these opportunities and pathways for not only just students but also for employers.”