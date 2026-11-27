It was a Friday morning and Hall’s Shoe Repair in Norfolk was a hive of activity. Machines hummed, hammers clanged and the smell of shoe polish hung thick in the air.

Winthrop Cottrell leaned over a metal shoe form, prying the heel tip off a brown boot.

“It takes a bit of muscle,” he said. “Somebody superglued it on.”

With a satisfying crackle, the piece popped off.

Cottrell started cobbling in 1981 in Massachusetts. Back then, his workload looked very different.

“We did 40 pairs of ladies' heels by noon,” he said.

Now, he focuses on men’s shoes. That day, he had seven pairs to resole.

At a nearby workstation, cobbler Jane Evans handles the high heels that come into Hall’s Shoe Repair, but far fewer of them come across her desk these days. She said norms have changed, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people went back to work, but they still are like, ‘I got to come back to work, but I'm gonna wear my casual stuff,’” she said.

Photo by Toby Cox David Clarence, owner of Hall's Shoe Repair, said people bring in high heels to stretch them. The process can add about a half size.

Evans polished a pair of loafers before moving on to replacing the sherpa lining inside a pair of UGGs, then a buckle on a pair of Birkenstocks. Also in her queue was a laundry hamper with a broken handle and busted seams.

“We do lots of things: shorten purse handles, put new straps on, shorten belts, punch holes in belts,” Evans said. “I've stitched trampoline covers before.”

The classical trade is usually associated with shoe repair, but Cottrell said it’s defined by the method rather than specific items.

“Cobbling is taking a nail and putting it through two pieces of leather and clenching it,” he said. “The point gets mashed over, and it holds.”

Cobblers in Hampton Roads say they see less leather these days and more synthetic materials. It’s one of many things that’s changed the way they handle repairs — if the items can be repaired at all.

A throwaway culture

Business is good at Alex’s Shoe Repair in Virginia Beach. Cobbler Steven Page sat at a sewing machine, surrounded by baskets full of shoes, bags and belts to fix. Earlier that morning he finished up some shoe orders, including one for a client with a long night shift coming up in December.

“Santa Claus bought me a pair of boots, and he wanted a gold buckle,” he said, nodding towards the pair of shiny black boots on the counter awaiting pickup.

Photo by Toby Cox Steven Page repairs a zipper on a handbag at Alex's Shoe Repair in Virginia Beach.

He said he tries to fix everything people bring to him, but synthetic materials don’t always make that easy. He held up a bag he’s working on.

“I'm reinforcing this handle that broke on the lady with a piece of leather underneath, so it'll hold,” he said. “Chances are these will end up breaking too because this is vinyl.”

David Clarence, who owns Hall’s Shoe Repair in Norfolk, said synthetic materials require different materials and glue. And eventually, they disintegrate.

“Anywhere from seven to 10 years, those synthetics start to break down, and they come in, they’re crumbling, and it's just impossible to replace,” he said.

That’s because those materials weren’t designed to last . Synthetic materials such as polyester, acrylic and vinyl are plastic-based and started becoming more commonplace after World War II . Companies realized they were cheaper to produce than natural materials such as leather, linen, cotton and wool. Cheaper materials meant companies could mass produce clothing, shoes and other goods as often as they wanted.

“That led to this whole consumer culture of just wanting to change your outfit every other week,” said Brian Patrick, who owns Union Overall in Norfolk, a shop that sells clothing made in small batches and vintage finds.

People could afford to buy the latest trends and simply throw them away after a few uses .

Photo by Toby Cox David Clarence, owner of Hall's Shoe Repair in Norfolk, points to the different stitching techniques he uses to repair shoes.

Hampton Roads resident Peter Sproule said he’s always preferred to repair shoes rather than replace them. He dropped off two pairs of boots at Hall’s Shoe Repair that needed new soles.

“I like to buy decent shoes and keep them for a long time, and the only way you can do that is if you maintain them,” he said.

From the back of Hall’s Shoe Repair, Evans said many don’t share that perspective anymore. When she first started working as a cobbler 38 years ago, she said shops like Hall’s Shoe Repair were a community staple.

“There were 15 shoe repair shops in Norfolk alone, and I think now we have two,” she said.

A new generation

Danais Wynn, 6, walked into Hall’s Shoe Repair with a pair of brown boots in a plastic bag.

“My shoes broken,” the six-year-old said after twirling away from the counter.

The small boots spent a little too much time a little too close to a heater. It melted the glue holding the sole and shoe together.

Shop owner Clarence looked at them and advised against stitching the synthetic material. He suggested the best way to fix them would be to take the old glue off and apply a primer, then new adhesive.

“I gotta be honest with you, it is not going to necessarily line up perfectly," he said.

Wynn was OK with that.

Clarence said he rarely turns down a job.

“We try to find a way, not just because we want to keep the revenue coming or anything, but because we understand how valuable this is to a person, and we want to be able to be the people you come to that you can count on,” Clarence said.

Evans and her husband sold Hall’s Shoe Repair in 2023 to Clarence and his wife Hollie Ryan. The couple represents a younger generation of cobblers in the region helping people repair rather than replace.

“We're kind of the last stop, right?” Ryan said. “I mean, if not us, who else?”

After nearly six decades in the trade, Steven Page in Virginia Beach said that’s what it takes to stay relevant in 2026 and beyond: a willingness to learn and adjust.

He remembered the first time someone brought in a pair of Christian Louboutin red bottom shoes.

“My God, on the box it said 800 something dollars,” he said. “I was afraid to touch them.”

The customer wanted a protective layer over the iconic red sole. Page figured out how to do it and just finished five more pairs for a regular.

He said changes like that keep the classical trade fresh and exciting.