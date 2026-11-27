For nearly 40 years, Sugar Plum Bakery has been a place where people with intellectual and developmental disabilities work and learn while creating delicious desserts.

“I love working here, and I love meeting new people,” said Lauren Masters, 45, while preparing cupcakes in a bustling kitchen where people with and without disabilities work together.

The Virginia Beach bakery is adding a new building to make treats for pets through the Sugar Plum Barkery, which is expected to open next door to the bakery along Laskin Road early next year.

Masters, who has a mild intellectual disability, is looking forward to it.

“It’s going to have a party for dogs and doggy treats,” she said.

Sugar Plum Bakery has raised more than $1.8 million toward the Barkery, which is expected to create 12 full-time jobs and opportunities for as many other people. It’s a big step for a nonprofit that has helped 1,500 people since its founding.

Work is underway for the Barkery, which will have a section for producing special treats for pets, a retail area and places for customers and their four-legged friends to relax and meet.

John-Henry Doucette / WHRO News Sugar Plum Barkery, which will produce dog treats and host an artisan market, is being built next door to Sugar Plum Bakery in Virginia Beach.

It will have an artisan marketplace, room for community events, a fenced dog run and window for customers to see into the bake shop area.

Trish Clark, executive director of Sugar Plum, said the Barkery will create opportunities for workers with disabilities to work in every aspect of the business – making the biscuits, inventory, marketing, taking the orders and more.

She said the biscuits will be creative and engaging for employees.

“It really just builds and keeps on building and expanding and building up the worth of individuals with disabilities,” Clark said.

Lauren Master’s mom, Tina Masters, works part time at the bakery and said it’s been a safe, supportive environment for her daughter.

Tina Masters said it’s important to have an environment where her daughter can interact with people outside the disability community.

“It gives her a purpose, and she likes socializing with the people here,” Tina Masters said. “She loves her job coaches. They’ve made such a difference in her life.”

The Barkery means others can work, learn and grow.

“Lauren is happy where she is, and I’m glad she had this opportunity,” Tina Masters said. “I talk to other parents all the time that want more employment for their children.”