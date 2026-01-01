2026 Spring Fund Drive
This winter Spartan Silk Screen in Salem produced our first-ever staff polo shirts for the office and special events. They are a premium Gildan cool-cotton blend with our Radio IQ and WVTF Music logo embroidered on the chest. We loved them so much we wanted to offer them as the perfect new thank you gift for a Spring Fund Drive.
You can get your Official Radio IQ & WVTF Music Polo Shirt for a one-time donation of $180 or by being a $15 monthly donor.
The shirts come in white or gray – sized adult-small to XX-large. Just click here and select from the
Thank You Gifts Menu.
