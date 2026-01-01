Geral D. "Bishop" Staten 2nd District candidate Geral "Bishop" Staten ()

Campaign Website: N/A

Candidate Questionnaire from WHRO:

Where in Virginia do you live?

Suffolk, Va.

What is your current job? How would you describe your career?

Announcer for Boys and Girls Basketball Team at Kings Fork High School

Full-time Amazon Associate

List any college degrees or professional certifications you hold

N/A

Have you served in an elected or appointed political office before? When, where and in what position?

N/A

Please describe any ways you’ve used generative artificial intelligence in your campaign (to produce mailers, signs, develop a website, public statements, etc.)

It's the wave right now. I don't know how long it will last, but it's very exciting to see some of the things it creates in a matter of seconds. At the same time I won't give away my special sauce, streets is watching, I have an election to win for the people.

What should constituents know about you?

I'm not perfect, but I'm a Fighter "By the People, "and "For the People". I've been all over this world, 45 states and 5 countries, a long list of talents, but most of all I love to serve. I'm a regular guy, I volunteer my services to Kings Fork as PA Announcer for Girls and Boys Stellar Basketball Program and I work a regular 9-5 at Amazon. (I) attended (Booker T. Washington) Elementary, (John F. Kennedy) Middle School, attended Lakeland High and graduated from Nansemond River (All Of Suffolk) .

Hampton Roads Resident (Born and Raised), Suffolk, Virginia is my Hometown. I can relate best to the conditions we face because I'm right here with the People. A lot of things that I'm not , makes me everything Iam today.

I'm a Leader, father of 5. I'm a Contender, I became the youngest to ever run for Mayor in 2016, and garnered 11,022 votes in a commissioner of revenue race in 2025 as the runner-up. I've set history already.

I'm an Independent. I've had past run-ins with the law, I'm currently under charges from the last election when I was targeted, wrongly pulled over and charged with DWI (Drugs) and failure to stop traffic infraction. I will maintain my innocence in that matter and currently face Jury Trial for two misdemeanors only, which does not impede my running or winning .

I'm very transparent, because I know the challenges Black (people) face in this society. I don't hide anything from the people. Genuine good guy. People's person. Great candidate. I'm running for history in this election as the first Black congressman to be elected in the Second Congressional District's history ... . Child of God. Christian belief, hard worker and a new voice for the people. I'm an overcomer. Hampton Roads' most popular man. Worked a Short-Stint with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens (2022) and (have) many celebrity friends.

Editor's Note: Staten's claim of being the youngest person to run for Suffolk mayor isn't able to be verified. Virginia court information shows Staten was charged with DWI for drugs in October 2025, and the case is ongoing. He was charged with the misdemeanor offense of Assault & Battery on a family member in 2022. Staten was charged with several traffic infractions over the years, including Failure to Stop in March 2026.

CONGRESS-LEVEL QUESTIONS

In a word or phrase, tell us: What do you think your race is about?

This two-party system that has failed the people vs. the best independent candidate that will deliver results and "Back the People" (who are) fed up with politics and seeing (their) rights on the verge of being stripped forever right before their very eyes.

How should the federal government address the ongoing affordability challenges?

It's so many issues I don't know where to even start. Feels like everything is against the working class and lower class citizens. Everything has to be reconsidered so this burden can be lifted immediately.

What is one topic you think the current Congress has failed to address, and why?

Human Rights. You will not take our rights from us. The Constitution will be held up. The rights of every American is under neglect and will not be tolerated.

What do you see as Congress’ role in acting as a check and balance on the other branches of the federal government?

It suppose to be a system that works, but we find that it is BROKEN. We have to send leaders in Congress that's gonna do the work for the people and not themselves after they are elected.

What kinds of proposals should Congress consider as data centers become more common nationwide?

O-U-T . Save the 757, save America. Make them pay their fair share.

On what issues do you see yourself cooperating with the other party? What approach do you both share with regard to that issue?

They need a common sense policy. This independent seat is propelled by the people to decide in a lot of ways, both parties need a chaperone, someone in the middle of the aisle,. I can work with anyone, but if we stand for nothing we will fall for anything.

Do you support Congressman Hakeem Jeffries or Congressman Mike Johnson for House speaker?

Hakeem Jeffries. He be on it. Congrats to his NY Knicks and all his efforts fighting for the American people.

What trade policy changes do you think the next Congress should pursue?

Restore Congress's authority over broad tariffs.

When Congress deliberately exposes an industry to foreign competition, workers shouldn't be left to absorb the entire cost. Expand wage insurance, apprenticeships, relocation assistance, and retraining -- but make the programs measurable and temporary rather than permanent subsidies.

Where do you stand on abortion, and do you believe there’s a role for federal legislation in regulating abortion?

I will allow women to make the decisions when it comes to their bodies. Women's rights are important to me. We live in a free country. You never know the situation. I leave this matter open for regulatory proceedings. I stand for women's rights .

If elected, how would you use your position to help alleviate the housing crisis in your district, Virginia and nationally?

Affordable housing for all. National rent freeze and moratorium on evictions.

How do you personally use artificial intelligence in your life? What specific regulations do you propose for companies producing AI?

A. I. may be fun at the moment for creating and surveillance, but there are some concerns headed down the road and it will have to be fully reviewed.

VIRGINIA-LEVEL QUESTIONS

What is your stance on the use of Flock or other automatic license plate readers in your district?

It invades privacy, it's a burden on the people. We were okay before them , now we are "fined" with them . Flock cameras out, we don't need them. It's highway robbery, another gadget to take money from the working-class citizens.

What is the largest issue facing your district right now, and how would you work to address it from Washington, DC?

Affordability and Infrastructure.

How would you plan to work or collaborate with the Spanberger administration?

I have the upmost respect for the Governor and her Administration. I voted for (Abigail Spanberger).

Me and Abigail working side by side would be a huge win for all Virginians, especially the hard-working citizens all across Hampton Roads . She needs a new, young, updated voice in Congress beside her to deliver results with no conflict. Being from Hampton Roads myself I can represent the home area best in Washington.

A hospital or multiple health care centers in your district are at risk of service cuts/closure due to Medicaid changes. How would you advocate for your district’s health and wellness?

Free Medicare for All. Keep our hospitals, create health and nutrition programs for job opportunities and also a bonus raise for all our emergency service workers that (have) been on the front line since COVID. I'm giving them their raise.

Where do you stand on the pending Dominion Energy–NextEra merger?

The merger could make sense, but NextEra should have to prove that Virginia customers -- not merely shareholders -- are going to be better off over the long term.

As a Virginian, what are your thoughts on Ballot Question 1?

VOTE YES.

As a Virginian, what are your thoughts on Ballot Question 2?

Just vote yes. Love is in the air. Virginia is for Lovers. We can not discriminate and then say we are for all people.

As a Virginian, what are your thoughts on Ballot Question 3?

I support it. Once you have served your debt to society and paid the punishment required under the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States, you should have your voting rights restored.

How confident are you that the 2026 Virginia midterm elections will be free and fair?

It's free, but I'm not confident that it's FAIR . Mail - In Ballots are being used to cheat and keep endorsed candidates with a lead before the races even start. I believe they are also being used for incumbent candidates running scared to hold corruption at the local, state and national level to remain in power. That's the only problem I have. Investigate the mail-in ballots and the process.

Editor's Note: In general, groups studying voting and democracy do not find that voting fraud via mail-in ballots is a common or widespread issue. In one analysis, researchers estimate there were an average of four cases of mail voting fraud for every 10 million mail-in ballots in federal elections since 2016.

Who won the 2020 presidential election?

Is this a trick question? JOE BIDEN.