7th District Candidate Rep. Eugene Vindman (D)

VPM News 7th District candidate Eugene Vindman (D)

Campaign Website: https://vindmanforcongress.com/

Candidate Questionnaire from VPM:

Q: Where in Virginia do you live?

Prince William County

Q: What is your current job? How would you describe your career?

I currently have the honor of representing 825,000 Virginians in Congress. Before coming to Congress, I spent 25 years serving our country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper, infantry officer, and JAG, including a deployment to Iraq and service on the National Security Council.

Q: List any college degrees or professional certifications you hold.

B.A. in History, Binghamton University, 1997

M.S. in General Administration, Central Michigan University, 2005

J.D., University of Georgia School of Law, 2009

LL.M. (Master of Laws), The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School

Q: Have you served in an elected or appointed political office before? When, where and in what position?

I currently serve as the congressman for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Q: Please describe any ways you’ve used generative artificial intelligence in your campaign.

Like many working professionals, members of my team use AI to help manage workflows and stay organized. My team and I are committed to setting a high standard for its responsible use.

Q: What should constituents know about you?

I’m a dad, a 25-year Army veteran, a refugee from Soviet Ukraine, and a proud Virginian raising my family here in the commonwealth. I’m running for Congress because we need to take on the chaos, cruelty, and corruption coming out of Washington, lower costs for Virginia families, and protect the American dream.

I know firsthand what that dream makes possible. Only in America can you go from refugee to representative in a single lifetime, and I’m fighting to make sure that same promise remains within reach for every family.

Q: In a word or phrase, tell us: What do you think your race is about?

Lowering costs for Virginians and tackling corruption in Washington.

Q: How should the federal government address the ongoing affordability challenges?

The federal government must make tackling the affordability crisis our No. 1 priority, just as I have during my first term in Congress. Americans are hurting, and they deserve leaders focused on bringing costs down. That’s why I introduced the MISSION Rx Act to lower prescription drug costs for veterans, backed a federal gas and diesel tax pause to provide relief at the pump, and helped found the Congressional Lowering Utility Bills Caucus while leading legislation to rein in rate hikes, eliminate utility junk fees, and hold powerful utility companies accountable.

I also authored a provision to cut duplicative regulations and make it easier to build more affordable housing, which was signed into law. I also support ending tariffs and have backed no tax on tips because hardworking Americans should keep more of what they earn. In my next term, I’ll keep working across the aisle wherever I can to deliver real relief and make life more affordable for Virginia families.

Q: What do you see as Congress’ role in acting as a check and balance on the other branches of the federal government?

I believe Congress must exercise its constitutional authority, defend its role as a co-equal branch of government, and hold the executive accountable. Throughout my first term, I have consistently spoken truth to power and held this administration accountable when its actions have hurt Virginians or undermined our laws and institutions.

My philosophy is simple: I will work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, when we can find common ground and deliver for the people I represent. But bipartisanship does not mean looking the other way. When an administration overreaches, abuses its power, or fails the American people, I will always speak up and hold it accountable.

Q: What kinds of proposals should Congress consider as data centers become more common nationwide?

Virginia should welcome innovation, but not at any cost. I regularly hear from folks who are concerned about rising energy costs, environmental impacts, and the siting of data centers and transmission lines, as well as those worried about the impact AI could have on their jobs. I share those concerns, and I believe we need much stronger protections for Virginia families and communities.

Data centers must pay their fair share.

They should not be built near national parks, schools, or residential communities, and Virginians should not be stuck paying higher utility bills to support their growth. I also firmly believe rural communities should not be forced to shoulder the costs and consequences of transmission infrastructure built to benefit everyone else. Innovation cannot come at the expense of the people and communities who call Virginia home.

Q: If elected, how would you use your position to help alleviate the housing crisis in your district, Virginia and nationally?

I hear from families across my district who are struggling to find a home they can afford. We need to build more housing, stop Wall Street from buying up single-family homes, and, most importantly, make homeownership affordable again. Owning a home has long been a pillar of the American Dream, and it should not be out of reach for hardworking Virginians.

I’m proud that my Rural Housing Regulatory Relief Act was passed into law as part of a bipartisan package to cut duplicative regulations, help get more homes built, and lower costs. This is exactly the kind of commonsense, bipartisan governing Virginians sent me to Congress to deliver, and I’ll keep building on this work to bring down housing costs and make the American Dream more attainable.

Q: How do you personally use artificial intelligence in your life? What specific regulations do you propose for companies producing AI?

I use this technology the way many people are experimenting with AI right now — in their online searches and making funny items to share with my family. This technology is evolving at a rate faster than Congress has been able to regulate. I am committed to embracing the potential of AI while being clear-eyed about its risks.

Congress has a responsibility to protect consumers and their data, strengthen safeguards for children online, and take a proactive approach to the growing role AI plays in young people’s lives. We should encourage innovation while making sure this technology is developed and used responsibly.

Q: What is the largest issue facing your district right now, and how would you work to address it from Washington, DC?

Life is too expensive for too many Virginia families. Whether it’s the rising cost of utilities, health care, housing, groceries, or gas, families are being squeezed from every direction. That’s why lowering costs has been one of my top priorities in Congress.

I’ve led bills to rein in utility bills and crack down on unnecessary fees, introduced an effort to make health care more affordable for veterans, backed bills to pause the gas and diesel tax, and worked across the aisle to tackle our housing affordability crisis. A provision I authored to cut red tape and help make housing more accessible and affordable was even signed into law.

I’ll keep fighting to lower everyday costs and make sure Virginians who work hard can afford a good life and build a secure future.

Q: A hospital or multiple health care centers in your district are at risk of service cuts/closure due to Medicaid changes. How would you advocate for your district’s health and wellness?

I believe every Virginian deserves access to quality, affordable health care, and that we have a responsibility to protect the programs families, seniors, and veterans rely on. That’s why I voted against H.R. 1 , which is stripping Virginians of health care and driving up costs for families. I’ve also been fighting to make sure the Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center has the staff and resources it needs to provide veterans with the care they’ve earned.

I will always defend Medicare and Medicaid, fight to reverse harmful cuts to care, and stand against any effort that makes it harder or more expensive for Virginians to get the care they need.

Historically, Virginia's 7th Congressional District has been one of the commonwealth’s most competitive.

Q: Where do you stand on the pending Dominion Energy–NextEra merger?

I was the first member of Virginia’s congressional delegation to speak out against the proposed Dominion-NextEra merger. In August, I sent a letter to the Virginia State Corporation Commission urging it to reject the deal. This merger would hand control of Virginia’s largest utility to an out-of-state company, putting accountability and affordability for Virginia families at risk.

I’ll keep fighting until this deal is dead and Virginians are protected from higher energy bills.

As a founding member of the Congressional Lowering Utility Bills Caucus, I’m also leading legislation to lower energy costs, crack down on utility junk fees, increase transparency around rate hikes, and make sure powerful utility companies are accountable to the families they serve.

Q: As a Virginian, what are your thoughts on Ballot Question 1 ?

I support Ballot Question 1. Virginia is the last state in the South without severe restrictions or an outright ban on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. I support this measure to keep it that way and protect reproductive freedom in our Commonwealth. A woman’s health care decisions should remain between her and her doctor, not lawmakers in Richmond or Washington.

Q: As a Virginian, what are your thoughts on Ballot Question 2 ?

I support Ballot Question 2 because I believe we must remove the outdated ban on same-sex marriage from Virginia’s constitution and reaffirm that everyone deserves the freedom to marry the person they love.

Q: As a Virginian, what are your thoughts on Ballot Question 3 ?

I support Ballot Question 3. The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and folks’ ability to participate should not be left to the discretion of whichever governor happens to be in office.

Q: What is your stance on the United States’ foreign policy with Israel?

As a Jewish refugee whose family fled the Soviet Union, I have long understood the importance of Israel as a refuge for families like mine. But Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership has taken Israel down a dangerous path. His decisions have strained the U.S.-Israel relationship and made Americans, Israelis, and Palestinians less safe.

I hope Israel changes course in their elections in October. In either case, I will review all actions the United States can take to ensure Israel meets its expectations under international law.

Q: What is your stance on the United States’ foreign policy with Iran?

We must end this war of choice with Iran while also ensuring Iran never acquires nuclear weapons. It has cost American lives, driven up prices, and made our country less secure. For six months, this administration has dragged America deeper into a war the American people never authorized.

Eighteen service members have been killed, hundreds more wounded, and families are paying more at home. After all that sacrifice, we are less secure and no closer to an end. Enough American blood and treasure has been spent. It is time to end this war.

Q: What is your stance on the United States’ foreign policy with Ukraine?

Standing with Ukraine remains squarely in the interest of U.S. national security. We must work to bring this war to an end, but that requires increasing the pressure on Russia and making clear that aggression cannot be rewarded. The United States must remain clear-eyed and resolute.

We cannot waver in our support for a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine or allow Russia to dictate Ukraine’s future.