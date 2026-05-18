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2026 Descendants Day

2026 Descendants Day

Join us on Saturday, June 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for Descendants Day at Highland. The Highland Council of Descendant Advisors welcomes all attendees, whether descendants or not. Plan to take part in the day’s music, food, and presentations, and be ready to learn about the activities of many community groups.

James Monroe's Highland
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10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

James Monroe's Highland
4342938000
info@highland.org
https://highland.org/event/book-talk-the-american-revolution-and-the-fate-of-the-world/
James Monroe's Highland
2050 James Monroe Parkway
Charlottesville, Virginia 22902