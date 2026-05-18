2026 Descendants Day
2026 Descendants Day
Join us on Saturday, June 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for Descendants Day at Highland. The Highland Council of Descendant Advisors welcomes all attendees, whether descendants or not. Plan to take part in the day’s music, food, and presentations, and be ready to learn about the activities of many community groups.
James Monroe's Highland
Register
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
James Monroe's Highland
4342938000
info@highland.org
James Monroe's Highland
2050 James Monroe ParkwayCharlottesville, Virginia 22902