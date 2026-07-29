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2026 Fall Artisan Market & Craft Fair at Hardywood

2026 Fall Artisan Market & Craft Fair at Hardywood

🍂 Fall is in the air, and it's time to shop local! 🍂

Join us for the 5th Annual Fall Artisan Market & Craft Fair at Hardywood RVA for a fun-filled day celebrating Richmond's incredible small businesses and makers!

Browse a curated collection of talented local artisans offering:
🛍️ Handmade home décor
🎨 Original artwork
💎 Jewelry
👶 Children's toys & gifts
👕 Boutique apparel
🕯️ Candles, specialty foods, and so much more!

Whether you're looking for unique gifts, decorating for the season, or just want to enjoy a great afternoon supporting local businesses, there's something for everyone.

📍 Hardywood RVA – Downtown Barrel Room
🍁 Indoor Event
❤️ Shop small. Support local. Discover something one-of-a-kind!

VENDORS APPLY HERE: www.ArtisanMakers.org

Follow us at @artisanmakersrva

Hardywood RVA
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artisan Events
(757) 358-6597
scottsadditionmarket@gmail.com
Hardywood RVA
2410 Ownby Ln
Richmond, Virginia 23220