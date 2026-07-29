2026 Small Business Saturday Artisan Market

🎄Celebrate Small Business Saturday with Us at Hardywood RVA! 🎄

Kick off the holiday shopping season by supporting the talented local makers and small businesses that make our community so special!

Join us for the 5th Annual Small Business Saturday Artisan Market at Hardywood RVA, where you'll find a curated collection of unique, handcrafted gifts you won't see in big-box stores.

Shop from incredible local artisans featuring:

🎁 Handmade home décor

🎨 Original artwork

💎 Jewelry

👕 Boutique apparel

🕯️ Candles, bath & body products, specialty foods, and so much more!

Skip the crowds, sip a craft beer, and enjoy a festive day discovering one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting Richmond's small business community.

📍 Hardywood RVA – Barrel Room

🛍️ Indoor Holiday Market

❤️ Shop small. Shop local. Make a big impact this holiday season!

VENDORS APPLY HERE: www.ArtisanMakers.org

Follow us on Instagram @artisanmakersrva