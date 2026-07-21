2026 Virginia Kidney Walk
2026 Virginia Kidney Walk
One Step Can Fuel Lifesaving Change
Your walk does more than raise awareness—it raises the funds that power research, drive earlier diagnoses, and bring better treatments to people fighting kidney disease.
By participating in the 2026 Virginia Kidney Walk, you’ll make an impact that lasts far beyond event day, and show every patient that hope is on the horizon.
Take the First Step Today. Your Walk = Their Tomorrow.
Byrd Park Vita Trail
09:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
National Kidney Foundation
202.244.7900 x715
Marissa.Lima@kidney.org
Byrd Park Vita Trail
Byrd Park Vita TrailRichmond , Virginia 23220