4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Join us on July 24, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. at Art Works for the opening reception of our new exhibits! Meet our featured artists, enjoy live music, and savor refreshments and libations sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists. Step into Sacred Queerness: Nature, Spirituality, and the Queer Experience in the main gallery — a powerful exhibition benefiting Virginia Pride through sales from this show. Also on view: solo exhibitions by T. Parker, Justin White, Heather McCoy, and Mandy Powell, the Community Bridge Project featuring Zahra Chowdhury, and a brand-new All Media Show highlighting local talent. Also see 80+ working artist studios.

This event is free and open to the public. Convenient and free parking is available. The exhibits will continue through August 22, 2026. Sacred Queerness: Nature, Spirituality, and the Queer Experience continues through September 19, 2026.