4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Join us on September 25th, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. for the exciting opening reception of our new exhibits at Art Works. Meet the talented artists, enjoy live music, refreshments, and libations sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists, and celebrate another vibrant season of creativity and community. Join us as we celebrate the opening of our new art exhibits by Sky Dai, Anna Davila, Alcova Key, Carol Gruppé, Tatiana Grace, Nathan Hosmer Nevarez, and the All Media Show by local artists. Also see 80+ working artist studios.

We’re open every day except Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is easy at the public garage on East 5th Street, and we'll validate your ticket.

This event is free and open to the public, with convenient, free parking available. The exhibit featuring Carol Gruppé ends October 31st, Sky Dai ends November 14th, and The Bridge Project featuring Nathan Hosmer Nevarez ends November 31st. All others will remain on view through October 17th, 2026.