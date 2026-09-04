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4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Join us on October 23rd, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. for the exciting opening reception of our new exhibits at Art Works. Meet the talented artists, enjoy live music, refreshments, and libations sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists, and celebrate another vibrant season of creativity and community. Embrace the Halloween spirit by dressing up in your favorite costume and join us for an unforgettable evening as we unveil our latest art exhibits. Immerse yourself works by Sky Dai, Johnye Bennett, Lew Lott, Carol Gruppé and Unmask curated by Susan Vaughan. The All Media Show features art by local artists. The Bridge Project will continue exhibiting Nathan Hosmer Nevarez until November 30th. Don’t miss out on this night of art and enchantment!

This event is free and open to the public, with convenient, free parking available. Exhibits will remain on view through November 14th, 2026 (unless otherwise noted). Carol Gruppé will remain up until October 31st. Also see 80+ working artist studios.

Art Works
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Art Works Inc
8042911400
jessie@artworksrva.com
https://artworksrva.com/june-2025-exhibits-opening-reception/

Artist Group Info

Sky Dai, Johnye Bennett, Lew Lott, Carol Gruppé, and Unmask curated by Susan Vaughan, Nathan Hosmer Nevarez
Art Works
320 Hull Street
Richmond, Virginia 23224
8042911400
https://artworksrva.com/september-october-2025-exhibits-and-reception/