4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Join us on October 23rd, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. for the exciting opening reception of our new exhibits at Art Works. Meet the talented artists, enjoy live music, refreshments, and libations sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists, and celebrate another vibrant season of creativity and community. Embrace the Halloween spirit by dressing up in your favorite costume and join us for an unforgettable evening as we unveil our latest art exhibits. Immerse yourself works by Sky Dai, Johnye Bennett, Lew Lott, Carol Gruppé and Unmask curated by Susan Vaughan. The All Media Show features art by local artists. The Bridge Project will continue exhibiting Nathan Hosmer Nevarez until November 30th. Don’t miss out on this night of art and enchantment!

This event is free and open to the public, with convenient, free parking available. Exhibits will remain on view through November 14th, 2026 (unless otherwise noted). Carol Gruppé will remain up until October 31st. Also see 80+ working artist studios.