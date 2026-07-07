4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Join us on August 28, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. for the exciting opening reception of our new exhibits at Art Works. Meet the talented artists, enjoy live music, refreshments, and libations sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists, and celebrate another vibrant season of creativity and community. Each August, Art Works partners with a local organization to raise funds and awareness. This year, we’re proud to support Virginia Pride. The community comes together by donating items for a silent auction, and Art Works contributes a portion of all sales from Queer by Nature to benefit the cause.

Additional exhibits include new works by Martin Neal Reamy, a collaboration between Richard Harding and Ginny Loving, and a collaboration between RJ Gardner and Ben Anderson. The juried August All Media Show features works by regional artists.

This event is free and open to the public, with convenient, free parking available. Exhibits will remain on view through September 19, 2026. Also see 80+ working artist studios.