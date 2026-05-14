4th Friday Art Shows and Opening Reception @ Art Works!

Join us on Friday, June 26th, 2026 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Art Works’ 4th Friday Opening Reception featuring new exhibits by regional and local artists. This month’s exhibitions include mixed-media works by Heidi Peelen Brooks exploring domestic life and identity; a colorful tribute to artist Joe DeIulio; nature-inspired pastels and monoprints by Diane Wilkin; expressive abstract paintings by Deborah Milan Brudvig; Living Earth, a photographic exploration of the natural world; and an All Media Show featuring works by local and regional artists. Our Bridge Project will feature Zahra Chowdhury’s mixed-media portraits as they examine identity, perception, and the power of the veiled gaze

Meet the artists, enjoy live music, refreshments, and libations sponsored by RVA Thriving Artists, and experience an evening celebrating Richmond’s creative community. The reception is free and open to the public with free parking available. Exhibits continue through July 18, 2026. The Bridge Project Exhibit will continue through August 31st.