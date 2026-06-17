804 Day is Richmond’s biggest block party in the heart of Shockoe Bottom. A FREE day of music performances across multiple stages and a hometown celebration of all things Richmond. Music from some of Richmond's most diverse indie talents, with the food, drink, arts, culture, and community energy that makes the 804 thrive. Attendees enjoy local, live musicians unlike anything that's ever been done before in Richmond. Multiple stages showcasing different genres will entertain music lovers all evening. Also included will be local maker booths, food, drink, and a spotlight on our local nonprofits will give everyone a chance to rally around and interact with their favorite charity.