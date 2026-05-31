A Cruise to Nowhere with James Renner

This local mystery has haunted family and friends for decades. James will be talking with Andi about his research into the disappearance of Amy Bradley at the store. About the Book: In March 1998, the Bradley family—Ron, Iva, and their children, Amy and Brad—boarded the Rhapsody of the Seas for a week-long Caribbean cruise. The trip was a chance to celebrate Ron’s success at work and Amy’s college graduation. In the early hours of March 24, Amy Bradley—a pretty, athletic 23-year-old—returned to the family’s stateroom with Brad after dancing at the ship’s nightclub. Amy grabbed a blanket and went out to sleep on the balcony. A few hours later, her father awoke to find her gone. What happened to her remains a mystery. Now, acclaimed investigative journalist James Renner provides the first definitive account of Amy’s disappearance, enriched with his own personal narrative that explores themes of identity, loss, and the deeply human need to find meaning in tragedy. With empathy and a keen eye, Renner interviews witnesses who speak on record for the first time, offering fascinating new theories, and explores a little-known side of Amy’s life that may explain everything about her fate. About the Author: James Renner is an investigative journalist, podcaster, and critically acclaimed author of both nonfiction and fiction books, including True Crime Addict and The Man from Primrose Lane. Previously the host of Lake Erie’s Coldest Cases on ID Discovery, he currently hosts the podcasts “The Philosophy of Crime” and “True Crime This Week.” He is the Founder and Director of The Porchlight Project, a nonprofit that provides genetic genealogy for cold cases in Ohio. He lives in Akron with his wife and children and can be found online at open_in_newJamesrenner.com. About the Moderator: Andi escaped the corporate world and found her dream job of managing an indie bookstore in 2018. She's born and raised in RVA and reads just about anything, with particular favorites being Twisteries, YA, horror, and most any contemporary fiction. When she's not reading she can be found playing pinball and relaxing with her husband, her cats, and a nice cold local beer in her speakeasy home. Withfriends believes in building financial resilience for indie bookstores through community support.