Academy Presents: Clay Festival

Celebrate the rich tradition and creative future of clay at the Academy Clay Festival—a one-day event highlighting the best in pottery and ceramic arts. Set against the backdrop of crisp fall air and golden leaves in downtown Lynchburg, this festival brings together potters, sculptors, wheel throwers, and hand builders from across the region for a celebration of craftsmanship and community. Stroll through artisan booths filled with functional wares, bold sculptures, and one-of-a-kind treasures, just in time to kick off the cozy season.

Guests will enjoy artist demonstrations, educational talks, and live pottery-making in action. Don’t miss your chance to connect with makers, shop locally made ceramics, and soak in all the warm, autumn vibes.

New this year, the Academy is proud to introduce its first-ever National Juried Ceramic Exhibition, expanding the festival’s reach to showcase outstanding ceramic artists from across the country. Interested in being included in the National Juried Ceramic Exhibition? Submit your work here.

Interested in becoming a vendor? Apply now to be part of this year’s Academy Clay Festival and showcase your work among the region’s best ceramic artists!