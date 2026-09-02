On Sunday afternoon September 20th, The Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU

welcome vocalist Ali Webb to The Front Porch for a 4 pm concert.

Ali Webb is a captivating jazz vocalist and storyteller celebrating the release of her first

CD, “On a Clear Day.” Ali performs to standing ovations at venues ranging from regional

theaters and New York clubs to communities across the country. In her shows Ali blends

jazz, humor, and heartfelt storytelling to explore life’s highs and lows through original

songs and timeless jazz standards, with stellar accompaniment by pianist Wells Handley,

bassist Randall Pharr, and drummer Brian Caputo. The band will perform Wells’

arrangements of jazz standards composers like Dave Frishberg, Rogers and

Hammerstein, etc., along with Ali’s originals.

Audiences are charmed by Ali’s self-effacing humor and personal tales - whether

recounting snarky grocery clerks, bad boyfriends, or her family’s lineage in a hilarious

original number called “SPAM.” With a strong, flexible voice and an intimate style, Ali

reveals how music gives voice to our shared human journey. This show reveals truths

about life’s most difficult moments, and how through time and with love, these

heartbreaks become triumphs of the soul. Each song is delivered with the joy and

improvisational spirit characteristic of jazz. Ali also shares with us her personal

relationship to many of these songs and how they help her understand past events and

embrace life with bravery and honesty.

This is a seated indoor show. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors open at 3:30 PM. Music starts at 4 PM.