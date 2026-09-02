Ali Webb
Ali Webb
On Sunday afternoon September 20th, The Charlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU
welcome vocalist Ali Webb to The Front Porch for a 4 pm concert.
Ali Webb is a captivating jazz vocalist and storyteller celebrating the release of her first
CD, “On a Clear Day.” Ali performs to standing ovations at venues ranging from regional
theaters and New York clubs to communities across the country. In her shows Ali blends
jazz, humor, and heartfelt storytelling to explore life’s highs and lows through original
songs and timeless jazz standards, with stellar accompaniment by pianist Wells Handley,
bassist Randall Pharr, and drummer Brian Caputo. The band will perform Wells’
arrangements of jazz standards composers like Dave Frishberg, Rogers and
Hammerstein, etc., along with Ali’s originals.
Audiences are charmed by Ali’s self-effacing humor and personal tales - whether
recounting snarky grocery clerks, bad boyfriends, or her family’s lineage in a hilarious
original number called “SPAM.” With a strong, flexible voice and an intimate style, Ali
reveals how music gives voice to our shared human journey. This show reveals truths
about life’s most difficult moments, and how through time and with love, these
heartbreaks become triumphs of the soul. Each song is delivered with the joy and
improvisational spirit characteristic of jazz. Ali also shares with us her personal
relationship to many of these songs and how they help her understand past events and
embrace life with bravery and honesty.
This is a seated indoor show. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Doors open at 3:30 PM. Music starts at 4 PM.