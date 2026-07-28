All American 250 NASCAAR Race NIght

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT AT THE DOMINION ALL AMERICAN 250! Celebrate speed, family fun, and American pride at Dominion Raceway on Saturday, August 15, 2026! The 2026 NASCAR Local Racing Series powered by O’Reilly takes center stage for 250 action-packed laps of racing, featuring The 118 America Racer Late Model Race, plus Dominion Stock, Mini Stock, Legends, and Bandos. The excitement goes far beyond the track. Join us for a spectacular Red, White & Blue Glow Party, a crowd pleasing pie eating contest, and exciting giveaways throughout the evening. Gates open at 5:00 PM. Green flag drops at 7:00 PM. But you do not have to wait until the gates open to get your racing fix, come early and enjoy practice all day from the climate-controlled 118 Bar & Grill! Affordable fun for the whole family Adult spectator grandstand admission is just $18 Advance ($20 Day of), and kids 15 and under receive FREE grandstand admission with a paid adult, thanks to Camping World. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring the family, wear your red, white, and blue, and experience one big patriotic night of short-track racing! Dominion Raceway Get your tickets now! NASCAR Regional WhosYourDriver.org