Amherst Community Chorus Rehearsals

Bringing together a diverse group of music-lovers to create community through song, rehearsals for the new Amherst Community Chorus begin Sunday, August 2, 2026, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at Second Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA, and continue every Sunday in August in preparation for the Summer Sing-Along on August 30.

Four numbers from Bach to Bill Withers.

All humans are welcome; big, small, short, tall, quiet, and loud singers alike.

For more information please visit https://www.secondstageamherst.org/community-chorus.html, email Brooke at amherstchorus@gmail.com or call Second Stage at 434-941-0997

SUMMER 2026 SCHEDULE

Sunday, August 2 Rehearsal 4:00—5:15

Sunday, August 9 Rehearsal 4:00—5:15

Sunday, August 16 Rehearsal 4:00—5:15

Sunday, August 23 Rehearsal 4:00—5:15

Sunday, August 30 Sing-Along/Performance 4:00—5:15 (chorus to arrive early)