An Evening Amy Grant & Mac McAnallay

Spend an unforgettable evening with two of music’s most celebrated singer-songwriters as Amy Grant and Mac McAnally share the stage for a special night of songs, stories, and extraordinary musicianship.

A six-time GRAMMY® Award winner and Kennedy Center Honoree, Amy Grant has spent more than four decades inspiring audiences with heartfelt music that bridges gospel, pop, and contemporary Christian genres. With more than 30 million albums sold worldwide and timeless hits that have shaped generations, Grant continues to captivate listeners with songs rooted in hope, faith, and the shared human experience. This tour also celebrates her first album of new music in over a decade, The Me That Remains.

Joining her is legendary songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Mac McAnally, a record-setting 10-time CMA Musician of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. Known for crafting chart-topping songs for artists including Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Alabama, and Sawyer Brown, McAnally brings decades of storytelling, musical brilliance, and unmistakable artistry to the stage.

Together, Grant and McAnally create an intimate concert filled with beloved classics, new music, remarkable performances, and the stories behind the songs that have left a lasting mark on American music. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering their music for the first time, this is an evening you won’t want to miss.