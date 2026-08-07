Art by Night: Portraits for a Cause Benefiting TLOT

Local photographer Greg Vaughn will be offering professional photo services as a fundraiser for The Least of These Ministry (TLOT), so come get your photo taken for a good cause.

TLOT is a non-profit organization that strives to make a positive difference in the lives of the homeless community in the Roanoke Valley. Its mission is to meet people living on the streets and serve them with spiritual, physical, and emotional support. Many circumstances cause a person to experience homelessness, such as job loss, natural disasters, mental illness, and addiction, but the ministry views all people as worthy of service. TLOT works to meet the needs that other homeless service organizations in the area are unable to, and continuously evaluate how to better serve unsheltered friends. TLOT does not receive any federal or state funding, and is generally supported by churches, businesses and our generous community. The ministry offers a myriad of services, including meals, showers, laundry, outdoor lockers, a warming bus, mobile outreach, and both transitional and permanent housing.

Greg Vaughn is a commercial photographer from Roanoke with 40 years of experience. He can often be found at community events, snapping local scenes and candid shots with his digital camera.

Bring friends, family, partners - or just get a fun headshot for yourself - and help us support our unhoused community. Each photograph costs $25 and 100% percent of proceeds will be donated to TLOT.