Atlantic Floorball Open II at the Henrico Sports and Events Center

Atlantic Floorball Open II is a regional amateur floorball tournament hosted by Richmond Floorball Club. The event brings together competitive play, beginner access, and community connection in one setting.

AFO II is built around progression: helping players enter the sport, learn the game, and move toward regular play and competition.

Experienced players will have the chance to compete, while new players and supporters can see the sport up close and connect with the Richmond floorball community.