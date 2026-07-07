August - September Exhibits @ Art Works!

Throughout August, there's plenty to see at Art Works. Explore six galleries, visit 82 working artist studios, and enjoy a full lineup of exhibits, including Sacred Queerness: Nature, Spirituality, and the Queer Experience and juried group show Queer by Nature. Other solo exhibitions include T. Parker, Justin White, Heather McCoy, and Mandy Powell, the Community Bridge Project featuring Zahra Chowdhury, and our monthly All Media Show showcasing artists from across Virginia.

Visit us Tuesdays through Sundays 11am- 5pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Convenient and free parking is available. Exhibits will remain on view through September 19th, 2026 (unless otherwise noted). The Bridge Project Exhibit will continue through August 31st.