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August - September Exhibits @ Art Works!

August - September Exhibits @ Art Works!

Throughout August, there's plenty to see at Art Works. Explore six galleries, visit 82 working artist studios, and enjoy a full lineup of exhibits, including Sacred Queerness: Nature, Spirituality, and the Queer Experience and juried group show Queer by Nature. Other solo exhibitions include T. Parker, Justin White, Heather McCoy, and Mandy Powell, the Community Bridge Project featuring Zahra Chowdhury, and our monthly All Media Show showcasing artists from across Virginia.

Visit us Tuesdays through Sundays 11am- 5pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Convenient and free parking is available. Exhibits will remain on view through September 19th, 2026 (unless otherwise noted). The Bridge Project Exhibit will continue through August 31st.

Art Works
Every week through Sep 19, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Art Works
8042911400
jessie@artworksartworksrva.com
https://artworksrva.com/september-october-2025-exhibits-and-reception/

Artist Group Info

Sacred Queerness, Queer by Nature, Martin Neal Reamy, a collaboration between Richard Harding and Ginny Loving, and a collaboration between RJ Gardner and Ben Anderson
artworksrvainfo@gmail.com
https://artworksrva.com/august-2025-opening-reception-new-exhibits/
Art Works
320 Hull Street
Richmond, Virginia 23224
8042911400
https://artworksrva.com/september-october-2025-exhibits-and-reception/