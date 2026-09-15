Beyond Ballet Pink - A Breakfast with Bellen Woodard

Join us for a special family-friendly breakfast featuring teen CEO, innovator, author & activist Bellen Woodard, creator of the “More Than Peach” movement and acclaimed author of More than Peach & Ballet Brown.

Enjoy a delicious pink-themed breakfast before hearing Bellen share her story and the inspiration behind her work, celebrating representation and individuality. After the presentation, children and families will take part in a hands-on activity inspired by Bellen’s message before heading into Barbie™: A Cultural Icon to explore the exhibition.

This family-friendly program is part of the VMHC’s monthly breakfast series in celebration of Barbie™: A Cultural Icon, offering families opportunities to enjoy a meal, meet special guests, and get creative!

This program is recommended for children 7+ and a parent/guardian.