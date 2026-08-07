Bier-Garden
Bier-Garden
Experience Europe without leaving Richmond! Toast the fall with friends and family at Bier-Garden, September 26 and 27, 11:30am – 7:00pm. Bier-Garden features a festive mix of Bavarian and other cuisines, imported and local craft beers, plus lively music and entertainment, all in a gorgeous outdoor setting. Enjoy polka music, folk dancers, stein-hoisting contests, a dachshund parade, and a Marketplatz featuring artisanal food and hand-made gifts. Bring the kids to play games and make crafts in the Kinderzone.
Maymont
$6.00
11:30 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Maymont
(804) 525-9000
info@maymont.org
Maymont
1700 Hampton StreetRichmond, Virginia 23220