Experience Europe without leaving Richmond! Toast the fall with friends and family at Bier-Garden, September 26 and 27, 11:30am – 7:00pm. Bier-Garden features a festive mix of Bavarian and other cuisines, imported and local craft beers, plus lively music and entertainment, all in a gorgeous outdoor setting. Enjoy polka music, folk dancers, stein-hoisting contests, a dachshund parade, and a Marketplatz featuring artisanal food and hand-made gifts. Bring the kids to play games and make crafts in the Kinderzone.