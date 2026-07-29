Bingo Beer's 2-Day Holiday Market

🎄✨ 2-DAY HOLIDAY MARKET at Bingo Beer Co. ✨🎄 Get ready for a festive weekend of shopping small, supporting local, and making holiday memories! Join us for a 2-Day Holiday Market celebrating the talented makers, artists, and small businesses that make RVA such a creative and vibrant community. 🗓️ Saturday & Sunday | 12PM – 5PM 🎟️ FREE TO ATTEND Skip the crowded stores and shop with intention this holiday season. Every purchase supports a local entrepreneur, a small business, and a dream right here in our community. 💛 Browse a curated lineup of local vendors featuring: 🛍️ Handmade home décor 🎨 Original artwork 💎 Jewelry & accessories 👕 Apparel 🌿 Wellness products 🎁 Unique holiday gifts and one-of-a-kind finds 🍺 Enjoy Bingo Beer Co.’s craft beer, delicious food, and fun games for the whole family! Bring your friends, bring the kids, and make a day of it — shop, eat, play, and soak up the holiday spirit together. 🎄 ✨ FREE FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT ✨ Come support local makers, discover something special, and celebrate the season with the RVA community! 🛍️ #HolidayMarket #ShopLocal #RVAMakers #SupportSmall #RVAEvents 👉 VENDORS: Apply at www.artisanmakers.org Follow us in Instagram @artisanmakersrva