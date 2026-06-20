Blacksburg Community Band at Blacksburg's Summer Arts Festival
Blacksburg Community Band at Blacksburg's Summer Arts Festival
Join the Blacksburg Community Band on Henderson Lawn as part of the VT School of Performing Arts and Town of Blacksburg Summer Arts Festival, This concert will include a medley from Fiddler on the Roof, and a lot of patriotic music as we approach our nation's 250th celebration! Bring a lawn chair and wish for sunny skies :-)
The event is free and open to the public, so we hope to see you there!
Henderson Lawn on VT Campus
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Blacksburg Community Band
contact@blacksburgcommunityband.org
Artist Group Info
Blacksburg Community Band
contact@blacksburgcommunityband.org
Henderson Lawn on VT Campus
Corner of Main Street and College Avenue in Downtown BlacksburgBlacksburg, Virginia 24060