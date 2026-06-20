Blacksburg Community Band at the Town of Blacksburg's Independence Day Celebration!
Blacksburg Community Band at the Town of Blacksburg's Independence Day Celebration!
Join us on July 4th for a concert of great patriotic tunes (and more!) as the opener of the Town of Blacksburg's Independence Day Celebration and fireworks!
We start playing at 6pm. Hope to see you there!
Blacksburg Municipal Park
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Blacksburg Community Band
contact@blacksburgcommunityband.org
Blacksburg Municipal Park
615 Patrick Henry Dr.Blacksburg, Virginia 24060