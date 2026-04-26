The Blacksburg Community Symphony will present “Fantasia and Beyond” on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. at the Warm Hearth Village Center. Inspired by beloved Disney classics, this lively program blends iconic orchestral works with memorable film music—from Bach’s dramatic Toccata and Fugue in D minor and Tchaikovsky’s graceful Waltz of the Flowers to selections from Stravinsky’s Firebird and the grand finale of Respighi’s Pines of Rome. The concert also features favorites like Kingdom Dance from Tangled and music from When You Wish Upon a Star, Beauty and the Beast, and Hercules. A magical, family-friendly performance filled with color, drama, and nostalgia.

Admission is free, donations are accepted and appreciated.

More information can be found at:

Website: https://www.blacksburgcommunitysymphony.com

Twitter: @bburgstrings

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blacksburgcommunitystrings/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHGfLkFEemgYNvDv4-uV5fw