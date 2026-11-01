Bluegrass Gospel Christmas Concert to Benefit Bedford Sheriff's Office "Toys for Kids" Project
Bluegrass Gospel Christmas Concert to Benefit Bedford Sheriff's Office "Toys for Kids" Project
This is our 3rd annual Bluegrass Gospel Christmas Concert with 100% of donations going to benefit the Bedford County VA Sheriff's Office "Toys for Kids" fund drive. Admission is free but this IS a fundraiser so monetary or toy donations are welcomed. We are again delighted to host Heaven's Mountain Band of Staunton, Virginia for this performance. Light refreshments will be provided after the concert
Smith Mountain Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church
Monetary or toy donation
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Smith Mountain Lake Seventh'-day Adventist Church
540-420-7160
poffwd@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Heaven's Mountain Band
ContactUs@heavensmountainband.com
Smith Mountain Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church
10802 Moneta Rd.Moneta, Virginia 24121
540-420-7160
poffwd@gmail.com