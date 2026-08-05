Get ready for high energy, power-house brass, ballads and beats with a nod to Dixieland

Ken Matthews and Heywood Giles, sax; Dr. Austin Seybert, trombone; Jackson Gandy, sousaphone; Ken Brand, drums; Dr. David Moore, trumpet, promise you a joyful evening of brass-based jazz!

The Bluffwalk Brass Band name plays homage to downtown Lynchburg‘s elevated walkway that offers commanding views of the James River below and the Blue Ridge Mountains off in the distance.

Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst present the August 29th Amherst Java & Jazz Series event ”Bluffwalk Brass Band,“ assisted by Baine‘s Books and Coffee at the main stage at Second Stage | Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521. https://www.amherstglebeartsresponse.org/

