Book Launch: An Evening About Our Future with AI

Join us for a discussion of Predicted: How AI Is Restructuring Social Life, with the book’s author, Mona Sloane, hosted by UVA law professors Danielle Keats Citron and Elizabeth Rowe, featuring sociologist Jenny L. Davis, information and public policy scholar Kirsten Martin, and law professor Ari Waldman.

We usually talk about AI as a technology with social consequences, whether for the labor force, educational outcomes, or the future of humanity itself. Sloane argues it’s something else: a new kind of social infrastructure, one that installs prediction as an organizing principle of social life. In her new book Predicted, she shows that AI’s effects aren’t downstream of engineering decisions, but that they grow out of social practices, institutional logics, and professional authority that have been technologically reified through AI.

Through what she terms “the prediction paradigm,” this mode of social organization forecloses debate before it starts, settling questions about our shared future in places most of us never see. Predicted aims to make those arrangements visible, putting them back up for discussion. This book talk is an argument for recouping collective deliberation in the age of AI—about which futures with AI we want, and what innovation is actually for.

Books will be available for sale on site at the event.

Hosted by UVA’s Law Tech Center and the Digital Technology for Democracy Lab